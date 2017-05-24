Brewers plan to bring Guerra back to rotation on Friday

MILWAUKEE — Prior to Tuesday’s series with the Toronto Blue Jays, Milwaukee Brewers starter Junior Guerra said he feels “really good,” and hopes to return to the rotation on Friday.

Milwaukee’s Opening Day starter suffered a right calf strain in the first game of the season, landing him on the disabled list. Since then, he’s been working through the rehab process, throwing a pair of minor league games, most recently on Saturday. In his start with the Triple A Sky Sox, Guerra allowed 11 hits and four runs (three earned), while striking out six batters.

Advertisement

Guerra was a welcome surprise as a 31-year-old rookie last season, ending the year with a 2.81 ERA and striking out 7.4 batters per nine innings. His return on Friday could be a positive one, but manager Craig Counsell says they won’t be rushing him back.

“We’re not there yet,” Counsell said. “…But if everything goes to plan, that’s what we’d like to happen. But getting Braun back, getting Junior back and having him take his normal turn, we’re definitely excited about that.”

Ryan Braun returned from the disabled list on Sunday, but went hitless (0-for-8) in both games since then.

Related

Comments

comments