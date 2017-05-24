Brewers bats quiet in 4-3 loss to Blue Jays

MILWAUKEE — The red-hot offense that led the Milwaukee Brewers to first place in the National League Central was relatively quiet in a 4-3 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night.

The Crew recorded five hits, while striking out 11 times. Oddly enough, second baseman Jonathan Villar, who’s been on a cold spell as of late, accounted for the majority of Milwaukee’s run production. He drove in a pair of runs in the fifth inning with a well-placed single to finish 1-for-4 on the night.

“The big thing for [VIllar] is to just get on base,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “More than the stolen bases or anything like that, just get on base. That’s going to put us in…the other team’s got to defend the steal and make pitches. And that’s what we’re looking for.”

Ryan Braun was 0-for-3 at the plate, still hitless after two games since returning from the disabled list. He also left five runners on base.

Jimmy Nelson (2-3, 4.20 ERA) was responsible for allowing all four Blue Jays runs to score, giving up eight hits along the way. He struck out three over five innings. Rob Scahill, Carlos Torres, and Neftali Feliz combined for a shutout the rest of the way for Milwaukee.

