Bucks GM John Hammond leaving for Orlando

Milwaukee Bucks general manager John Hammond is moving on after all.

A day after the Orlando Magic tabbed Toronto’s Jeff Weltman as their new president of basketball operations – a job Hammond interviewed for – word came that Weltman wanted Hammond to be his general manager and he’s gotten his wish.

Advertisement

The Magic released a statement early Tuesday afternoon announcing the hiring of the 62-year-old Hammond.

“John brings tremendous experience and is a great talent evaluator,” Weltman said in the release. “He has experience in everything from day-to-day operations to player development. He built a great team in Milwaukee, and won a championship while in Detroit. We are very fortunate to have him as part of the Magic family.”

Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Hammond’s new deal is for five years.

“We are very excited to join Jeff and be a part of the team in Orlando,” Hammond said in the release. “The Magic are a first-class organization all the way around and we look forward to this tremendous opportunity.”

Hammond had led the Bucks since 2008, and his contract ran through the 2017-’18 season. Wojnarowski reported that Hammond made the move with the blessing of Milwaukee’s ownership.

“I want to thank the ownership in Milwaukee — Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan — for their support and I certainly wish them well,” Hammond said.

Both Stein and Wojnarowski reported Milwaukee will likely turn to assistant general manager Justin Zanik to take over management of the roster. He was hired in the summer of 2016 after three years in the same position with the Utah Jazz.

Related

Comments

comments