Anderson throttled in 13-6 loss to Cubs

CHICAGO — Milwaukee Brewers starter Chase Anderson took his first loss of the year in a 13-6 defeat at the hands of the rival Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Sunday afternoon.

Anderson was knocked around for seven hits, six earned runs, while walking three batters in his four innings of work. His counterpart, Jake Arrieta, had a nicer day on the mound, giving Chicago six innings of one-run ball (unearned) while striking out six.

Advertisement

“We got traffic and just didn’t get the hit to kind of put a lot of stress on [Arrieta] and make him make those big pitches in a game where a one-swing can hurt you,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Arrieta. “He did a good job working out of the fifth [inning] where we got the first two guys on.”

The Cubs went deep four times against the current National League Central leaders, while Willson Contreras racked up three hits and three RBIs.

“I think we were due as a team offensively,” Kris Bryant said. “We haven’t really been doing much early on here, so I think it was a matter of time for us.”

Ryan Braun returned from the disabled list to go 0-for-5 at the plate for Milwaukee. Eric Thames left in the fifth inning with hamstring tightness — a nagging injury that’s been bothering him for a couple of weeks. After the game, Counsell said they’d have to address their approach to Thames’ hamstring concerns during practice and days off.

Related

Comments

comments