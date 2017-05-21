Brewers believe Saturday’s “rain-out” was postponed by Cubs for alternative reason

CHICAGO — Roughly three hours before the Brewers and Cubs were supposed to get underway from Wrigley Field, Cubs management decided not to tempt Mother Nature, postponing the contest to July 6.

That sounds harmless enough, considering the Cubs’ weather forecast showed heavy rains and thunderstorms in the area for the 1:20 p.m. start time. But after speaking with reporters prior to Sunday’s series finale, it appears Brewers general manager David Stearns hinted that Chicago may have made the decision for a reason other than weather.

Some Brewers fans surmised that the Cubs feared playing Milwaukee, which has won 10 of its last 12 games. If manager Craig Counsell’s comments are any indication, the fans could be right.

While the Cubs’ weather report showed severe weather, by the time the game started, things had cleared up and the game could have been played. The make-up date has been set for July 6 at 1:20 p.m.

