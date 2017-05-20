Packers reach deal with rookie S Josh Jones

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday that they’d signed rookie safety Josh Jones to his four-year contract, although details of that contract weren’t made public.

It’s expected that his deal is worth somewhere in the $4.23 million range based on where he was selected in the NFL Draft — 61st overall. The Packers noted his versatility as a big reason why they drafted the redshirt junior out of North Carolina State. During rookie orientation, Jones was also getting work at inside linebacker where he could see additional time on game days.

Jones recently fired his sports agent, First Round Management, and went with Drew Rosenhaus as his representative as he worked towards a contract agreement with Green Bay.

