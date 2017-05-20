Brewers and Cubs postponed due to rain

CHICAGO — Rain caused a two-hour delay in game one of the Brewers and Cubs series, but Saturday’s game will be postponed to a later date due to rainy conditions at Wrigley Field.

The series is scheduled to resume Sunday at 1:20 p.m. but Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell is unsure if outfielder Ryan Braun will be able to come off the disabled list because inclement weather has affected his ability to work outside.

Advertisement

The make-up game has been scheduled for 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 6th. Both teams had that date open.

Related

Comments

comments