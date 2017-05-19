Brewers continue winning ways in cold Chicago, beat Cubs 6-3

CHICAGO | Not even 40 degree temps, 30 mile an hour winds, a sideways rain or a nearly two-hour weather delay can slow down the Milwaukee Brewers these days. The surging Crew won their 4th straight and beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 on Friday at Wrigley Field.

Jett Bandy and Domingo Santana each hit two-run singles to lead the Brewers. Bandy also walked and scored on Orlando Arcia’s bases-loaded infield single for a 4-3 lead in the fifth. The game was then delayed 1 hour, 59 minutes in the top of the sixth, and Santana boosted the lead with his single just after the delay.

Advertisement

Arcia had three hits and an RBI for the NL Central leaders, who won for the 10th time in 12 games. Chicago dropped to 21-10 as Cubs pitchers walked 10.

Wily Peralta (5-2), who was demoted to the bullpen, struck out five over two scoreless innings after starter Paolo Espino made his major league debut. Carlos Torres worked the ninth for his first save in three chances.

Coming off a three-game sweep of Cincinnati, the Cubs took a 3-2 lead to the fifth. But reliever Mike Montgomery (0-3) loaded the bases with walks to Bandy and Keon Broxton, and Arcia tied it with a single on a slow roller toward second baseman Ben Zobrist. Bandy came home when pinch-hitter Jesus Aguilar took a 3-2 cutter for ball four.

Milwaukee added to the lead in the sixth thanks to two errors on one play by left fielder Kyle Schwarber, who dropped Jonathan Villar’s pop fly near the edge of the infield and threw wide to second. That put runners on second and third with no outs and, after the delay, Santana lined a two-run single against Pierce Johnson.

Espino gave up three runs and five hits in four innings. The 30-year-old right-hander, who had pitched in the minors since 2007, was signed by the Brewers in November after three seasons in Washington’s system.

The Brewers will go for their 5th straight win Saturday afternoon at Chicago, weather permitting. Jake Arrieta (4-3, 5.44 ERA) starts Saturday for Chicago, while RHP Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.43) pitches for Milwaukee. Arrieta has a 7.27 ERA in his past five starts.

Related

Comments

comments