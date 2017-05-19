The Average Joe’s Golf Open is back!

This year, proceeds from the event will benefit the Badger Honor Flight. Badger Honor Flight is a regional affiliate of the national Honor Flight Network. The purpose of the Honor Flight Network is to ensure that WWII and terminally ill veterans from any war have the opportunity to see the memorials that have been erected in their honor. The Honor Flight Network provides all amenities to the veterans, including all transportation, meals and lodging. Everything is free to the veterans because of how much they have sacrificed for this great country already. The only money veterans need is if they want to buy a souvenir for themselves.

There will also be hole prizes, including a hole in one opportunity for a free vacation, valued up to $10,000, prizes for the top finishing teams and a raffle for prizes.

Advertisement

Date: Friday, June 30, 2017

Time: 12pm Shotgun Start

Price: $280 per foursome // $70 for single golfers without a full team

Get signed up today! http://golftheoaks.com/averagejoes/

Includes:

18-Holes with GPS golf car

practice balls

discounted replay certificate

dinner after golf

Related

Comments

comments