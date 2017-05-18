Sogard strikes again with 4 hits, 3 RBI as Brewers beat Padres 4-2

SAN DIEGO | Brewers shortstop Eric Sogard continued his incredibly strong stretch of hitting on Thursday afternoon. Sogard had his second four-hit game in three days and drove in three runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers (24-18) over the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Thursday.

Sogard is hitting .476 (10 for 21) with two homers since he was called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs last Friday. He went 9 for 15 in the four-game series against the Padres, including an RBI single in the fourth and a two-run single in the seventh on the 12th pitch of an at-bat against Kevin Quackenbush.

Sogard, who walked in his final plate appearance, missed last season while recovering from knee surgery.

Zach Davies (5-2) won his third straight start, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings. Corey Knebel struck out the side in the ninth around two walks for his third save. He threw a called third strike past pinch-hitter Austin Hedges, a full-count curveball at the knees with runners at the corners for the final out. Milwaukee won its third straight.

After taking three of four from the Padres, the Brewers make their first visit to play the World Series champion Cubs. But while the Cubs have the title banner it’s Milwaukee who’s leading the National League Central at six games over .500.

Brewers outfielder Eric Thames (strep throat), who didn’t start in the four-game series, flied out as a pinch-hitter and is expected to start Friday.

Milwaukee right handed pitcher Paolo Espino is being called up from Triple-A Colorado Springs to make his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs on Friday. Espino, 30, has pitched in the minor leagues since 2007.

