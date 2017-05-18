Jake’s Take: Eric Sogard Cult Hero

In this week’s Jake’s Take, sports director Jake Zimmermann says Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard is quickly becoming a cult hero and for good reason. Jake says the nerdy looking guy seems to get it done each and every game. Last Monday he became just the 6th player in Brewers history to homer in his first two starts. He had a career-high four hits the next night. Two days later, on Thursday May 18th, Sogard followed it up with another 4 hit game.

