Bronson Koenig rolls ankle, leaves Bucks practice early

ST. FRANCIS, WISCONSIN | Thursday was supposed to be a day of opportunity for former Badger men’s basketball player Bronson Koenig. But at one of the Milwaukee Bucks pre-draft workouts in St. Francis, Koenig sustained an ankle injury. He had to leave the facility on crutches.

The injury occurred about three quarters of the way through the workout. Koenig and Virginia’s London Perrantes got tangled up, causing Koenig to roll his ankle pretty badly. Speaking to reporters after the session, Koenig admitted some disappointment in getting just 75 percent of the workout done but felt he showed his passing & shooting ability before the injury. Koenig said he has more workouts planned, but with rolling his ankle today, he’s not sure how much he can do. He says he’ll just take it day by day.

Unlike his former Badger teammate Nigel Hayes, Koenig was not invited to the recent 2017 NBA Draft Combine. He did get invited to workout with several teams including his home state team the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee has the 17th and 48th selection in the NBA Draft this year.

