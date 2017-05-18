Brewers move into first place with a 3-1 win over San Diego

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central.

That’s after they beat the Padres 3-1 last night in San Diego, their eighth win in their last 10 games. It moved them a ½ game up on the Cardinals in the division and pushed them five games over .500 on the year.

Milwaukee won the game in the ninth innings courtesy of a Jett Bandy single to break a 1-1 tie, with the Crew adding an insurance run before closer Corey Knebel came on to finish things off in the bottom of the ninth for his second save of the year.

The game was all about pitching for much of the night, as the two starters – Milwaukee’s Matt Garza and San Diego’s Jhoulys Chacin – each went deep into the contest. Garza made it six innings, giving up just one run on four hits and striking out three. It was his fourth straight quality start and lowered his ERA to 2.43 on the season.

After giving up a run in the first inning, Chacin settled in, finishing with just that one run against him on the night and two hits total, while striking out eight.

Third baseman Travis Shaw paced Milwaukee’s offense with a pair of hits and an RBI in his first game back since injuring a finger in the series finale against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Game No. 4 of the series is this afternoon in San Diego. First pitch is set for 2:40 p.m.

