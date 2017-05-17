Sogard leads Brewers offense in 6-2 win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Former Padres draft pick and current Brewers third baseman Eric Sogard recorded a career-high four hits in a 6-2 Milwaukee win Tuesday night.

Sogard’s 4-for-4 performance backed up Jimmy Nelson’s six innings on the mound, where he struck out eight San Diego batters and only allowed two earned runs. But Sogard wasn’t the sole contributor on offense. Jesus Aguilar had a pair of hits and a RBI, along with Panny Piña’s two-run double.

Most of Milwaukee’s damage was done in the first inning, racking up four base-hits in a row and bringing five total runs across the plate. It brings the Brewers season average up to 1.05 runs scored in the opening frame — best in the entire league. Clayton Richard was the unlucky victim of Milwaukee’s hot hitting, getting tagged for all six runs, while giving up 10 hits.

“They took advantage early,” Richard said. “I didn’t throw the ball terribly. It was a few pulled changeups, and that really hurt. It happened quick, and unfortunately it was too much of a hole to get out of.”

Richard did manage to strike out seven Milwaukee batters over the course of his six innings. First baseman Wil Myers and left fielder Matt Szczur drove in San Diego’s pair of runs on the night.

Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson fanned eight in his six innings of work, picking up his second win of the year in the process.

