Renfroe walk-off leads Padres over Brewers 6-5

SAN DIEGO — Eric Sogard’s solo shot at the top of the 10th inning wasn’t enough, as Hunter Renfroe countered with a two-run blast to give the San Diego Padres a 6-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers Monday night.

Sogard was just called up from Triple-A on Friday, but has already tied his career-high with two home runs. Unfortunately for the Brewers, they still had to play defense after Sogard broke a 4-4 tie. Oliver Drake was charged with his first blown save of the year when he gave up the Renfroe home run. For the Padres, it was their first walk-off win of the season.

“It’s at the top [of my best moments]. … First walk-off home run tonight, that’s pretty special,” said Renfroe.

Chase Anderson started the game for Milwaukee, lasting 5.1 innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits. He said he felt good prior to the game, but struggled with command, walking three batters. Manager Craig Counsell wasn’t too concerned about his performance.

“I thought Chase [Anderson’s] velocity was exceptional,” Counsell said. “I thought his fastball command was a little off; got him in trouble a little bit. He threw the ball well…”

As a team, Milwaukee’s pitching staff ranks 20th in the MLB with a 4.29 ERA. Over the last three games, the Brewers are pitching a 6.00 ERA, tied for fifth-worst in the league.

