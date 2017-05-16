Bart Houston signed by the Steelers

Bart Houston is a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Wisconsin quarterback tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he had signed with the AFC North power. It comes after Houston was a tryout candidate with the Oakland Raiders at their rookie orientation camp earlier this month.

Houston started just five games at Wisconsin, finishing with 1,540 yards passing, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. But he was playing the best football of his career at the end of 2016, including completing 91.7 percent of his passes for 159 yards in the Badgers’ Cotton Bowl victory against Western Michigan.

Houston’s addition to the Steelers gives Wisconsin seven players off its 2016 team that are now on NFL rosters.

