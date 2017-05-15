Piña’s go-ahead homer leads comeback effort over Mets

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers battled back from as many as six runs down to defeat the New York Mets 11-9 Sunday afternoon, punctuated by a three-run eighth-inning home run from catcher Manny Piña.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen anything like that,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We just kind of chipped away. They answered back. The eighth inning, that was absolutely incredible. Great at-bats by a whole bunch of guys.”

That eighth inning saw the Brewers offense come alive, scoring five runs to retake the lead for good. Once again, Milwaukee was victorious in a game started by Wily Peralta, improving the team’s record to 6-2. However, it was yet another game without a decision for Peralta, getting beat up for six runs on seven hits. He also fanned just one batter, as his winless streak dates back to Apr. 26.

Sunday’s win not only captured a series sweep of the Mets, but solidified Milwaukee’s ranking as the best team to play on Mother’s Day with a league-best .627 winning percentage.

