Biegel has foot surgery, could miss training camp

GREEN BAY | It’s not the way Vince Biegel wanted to start his Packers career. The former Wisconsin Badger linebacker, who was drafted in the 4th round by the Packers in last month’s NFL Draft, has undergone foot surgery to repair a Jones fracture according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. Biegel will almost certainly miss the Packers upcoming OTA’s and mini-camp and could miss training camp in late July.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, speaking Monday at his annual press conference to promote his annual American Family Children’s golf and dinner event, did not talk about Biegel’s injury. Instead he had this to say about the former Badger: “He’s definitely made of the right stuff,” said McCarthy. “I’m glad he’s a Green Bay Packer and excited about his future.”

This is not the first time Biegel has had foot issues. The same Jones fracture cost him two games last year in his final season at Wisconsin.

Biegel also left his first practice with the Packers on May 5th with a hand injury.

