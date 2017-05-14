Wisconsin Sports Awards: Former Badger Josh Gasser hints at retirement

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin guard Josh Gasser appears to be calling it a career, following a blue carpet appearance at the sixth annual Wisconsin Sports Awards last Thursday.

“Unfortunately, my body isn’t healing right, so I might be moving back to Madison here pretty soon and entering the real world,” Gasser told reporters prior to the awards ceremony.

Gasser went undrafted in 2015 before signing with Lowen Braunschweig, a professional basketball team in Germany. He’s dealt with knee injuries throughout his collegiate and professional career, along with a sports hernia in 2016. He averaged 6.6 points and 18 minutes per game while playing overseas.

“It was nice to play professionally overseas for a little bit,” Gasser continued. “Unfortunately, the injuries kind of added up for me, having a few surgeries over the years, but it was definitely still a good experience.”

Gasser was underrated as a recruit out of Port Washington, Wis. but famously received a scholarship offer from Wisconsin after another recruit got in trouble with the law. Gasser went on to play 148 games with the Badgers, averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game. But beyond the box score, Gasser’s contributions were more intangible, earning the nickname “Captain America” by his teammates.

Now that it appears his playing days are behind him, Gasser’s next venture will be skills camps around Wisconsin. He has three of them scheduled within the next month: May 21 at Westosha Central High School, June 10th at Cedarburg High School, and June 11th at Clinton High School. More information is available here.

