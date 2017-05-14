Brewers continue hot streak in 11-4 win over Mets

MILWAUKEE — The offense exploded for an eight-run fifth inning to give the Milwaukee Brewers an 11-4 win over the New York Mets Saturday night at Miller Park.

It was “Star Wars Night” in Milwaukee and The Force was strong with the Brewers bats, racking up 16 hits, led by third baseman Travis Shaw (3-for-5. 4 RBI, HR). The Crew continues to lead all of Major League Baseball with 60 home runs, while ranking second with 192 runs scored.

“I think we have a solid, all-around unit and there’s a bunch of guys that can help,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “…That means that it doesn’t have to be the same guy every day. There’s enough firepower for it to be different guys [contributing]. That’s how you score runs, ultimately.”

The offense made up for a shaky start for Zach Davies, who allowed seven hits and four earned runs over his five innings of work. He was only able to punch out two Mets batters while using 101 pitches in his outing.

“As long as you’re within striking distance, this team is going to do it,” Davis said. “I think people are starting to realize that, and people are starting to play us that way. They realize that we’re just not going to show up and roll over.”

The series concludes Sunday at 1:10 p.m. with Wily Peralta opposite Jacob deGrom. The Brewers are 5-2 in games started by Peralta.

