Milwaukee tees off on Matt Harvey, Mets in a 7-4 win

New York Mets starter Matt Harvey, fresh off a 3-game suspension for not showing up to a game last weekend, was abused by Milwaukee on Friday night in a 7-4 win for the Brewers at Miller Park.

Manager Craig Counsell’s team crushed three home runs off of Harvey, including a two-run shot from shortstop Eric Sogard, who had just been called up from the minor leagues. Harvey lasted five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits while walking five. He’s now 2-3 on the year.

The Brewers got contributions from all over their lineup, including a 3 for 4 night from left fielder Hernan Perez, and catcher Jett Bandy driving in a pair of runs.

Matt Garza picked up his second win of the year for the Crew, going six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four. Reliever Jared Hughes got the save, the first of the season for him.

Milwaukee played the game without outfielder Ryan Braun, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a calf strain suffered in the team’s series against Boston earlier in the week.

The Brewers and Mets will play game No. 2 of their three-game series on Saturday night at Miller Park.

