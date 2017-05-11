Packers announce dates for training camp, open dates for OTA’s and minicamp

GREEN BAY | Mark your calendars! The Packers have announced nearly their entire offseason schedule.

The Green and Gold will conduct organized team activities May 22-24, May 31, June 1-2, and June 6-9, and conclude their offseason program with mandatory minicamp June 13-15. The Packers will then report to training camp on July 26th and have their practice the following day on the renovated Ray Nitschke Field.

The open OTA practices for fans to watch the team in action will be May 23, June 1 and June 6. OTA and minicamp practices will be held at Hinkle Field as Ray Nitschke undergoes renovations in preparation for training camp. Each minicamp practice June 13-15 will be open to the public.

Another announcement to expect near the end of this month will be the date of the Packers’ annual Family Night, which is a live scrimmage in front of roughly 70,000 people packed into Lambeau Field. The practice itself should be at the end of July.

