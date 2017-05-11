Jake’s Take – Nigel Hayes will be missed

In this week’s edition of Jake’s Take, sports director Jake Zimmermann says Badger men’s basketball player Nigel Hayes will be missed for a variety of reasons. Jake says the former Badger, who’s taking part in the NBA combine in Chicago this week, will go down in school history as one of the best Badgers on the court and one of the most influential off the court.

This week Hayes wrote what he called a commencement address on the Players Tribune titled “Don’t Just Shut Up and Play.” The forward gave a couple of final messages.. his biggest? Telling his class to never stay in your lanes. In other words, just because they are athletes doesn’t mean they get to talk about sports. Hayes argues he has the right to speak his mind about a variety of issues. Jake Zimmermann agrees.

To listen to this week’s Jake’s Take, click the link below.

