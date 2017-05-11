Brewers bats fall silent as Red Sox salvage one game in series

MILWAUKEE | It was a much different game for the Brewers and Red Sox on Thursday afternoon at Miller Park. The first two games of this series featured an interleague slugfest but in the series finale runs were tough to come by as the Red Sox salvaged one game in the series and beat the Brewers 4-1.

The only run scored off Brewers starter Jimmy Nelson came on an error. Jesus Aguilar’s blunder in the first inning allowed Mookie Betts to score. Nelson was spectacular giving up no earned runs over 6 2/3 innings and just 4 hits while striking out 8.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez gave up just one run on an RBI double by Jonathan Villar in the 6th inning.

The Red Sox had a golden opportunity to score in the top of the 8th with the bases loaded and one down. But Brewers reliever Corey Knebel got back to back strikeouts to end the threat and keep the game tied at 1.

But Boston came through with the big hit in the 9th. With the game still tied at 1, Mookie Betts hit a three-run homer off Brewers reliever Neftali Feliz. That was the difference as the Brewers went quietly in the 9th.

Overall it was another solid series for Milwaukee (18-17) who took two of three from Boston. The Brewers start a three-game series with the New York Mets at Miller Park on Friday night.

