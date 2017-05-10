Offense propels Milwaukee past Boston 11-7

MILWAUKEE — The efforts of Keon Broxton and Eric Thames helped the Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Boston Red Sox Tuesday night 11-7 in their first visit to Miller Park in 14 years.

The BoSox were off to an auspicious start, thanks to a first-inning home run from Mookie Betts, but it was short-lived, as Thames and Broxton homered in the bottom half of the inning. Milwaukee would tally five runs in the first, maintaining the lead for the remainder of the night.

Milwaukee now leads the majors with 55 home runs. Broxton was the offensive leader for the Brewers, going 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBIs and just a double shy of the cycle. He’s also batting .383 over his last 15 games.

“We’re just ready to play, man,” said Broxton. “We can’t wait to get something to drive and hit. I think that’s what we go to sleep thinking about, just getting a good pitch to hit and every guy in this lineup, that’s what we want to do. We want to hit something hard, early.”

Wily Peralta didn’t have as nice of an outing, lasting 4.1 innings, while giving up five hits, four earned runs, and walking three batters. He hasn’t made it out of the sixth inning in his last four starts.

Ryan Braun didn’t exactly jump off the stat sheet after returning from a forearm injury to go 1-for-4 with a run scored in the first inning. He missed a week of action, initially getting rest because of a strained trapezius muscle.

