The Joe & Ebo Experience: Them Be Fightin’ Words

MADISON | Not sure if there’s something in the air or everyone just woke up on the wrong side of the bed, but it got testy today.

With caller on caller violence running rampant on the airwaves this lovely Tuesday, it got me thinking on a new event… THE ZONE’S FIRST PAY PER VIEW WRESTLING MATCH! Seriously, let’s make this happen. I need something to hold me over until football is back.

Advertisement

In between the on-air spats, we also get into our own power rankings in the NFL and try and nail down our Brewers party. Give it a listen.

Today On The Joe & Ebo Experience:

The Joe & E-Poll

Jeremy vs The Wizard vs Hawkeye

Power Rankings

Gator Frank vs #ScottTakes

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a to 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone

Related

Comments

comments