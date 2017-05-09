Cutler: If Packers called, “I’d have to pass on that”

CHICAGO — Jay Cutler recently announced his retirement from professional football, but told Fox Sports One on Monday that he’d choose retirement over the opportunity to play for the Green Bay Packers if they ever needed his services.

Doug Gottlieb filled in as host of “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” and posed a scenario: Would Cutler sign with his former rival if Aaron Rodgers were ever hurt?

“Everyone loves hypotheticals,” Cutler began. “…Honestly, if the Green Bay Packers call, I’m probably not going to do it. I don’t think they would ever call me, but I’d probably have to pass on that.”

Cutler played in only five games in 2016, throwing four touchdowns and five interceptions before being replaced by Mike Glennon. Cutler ends his career in Chicago with at least 14 franchise records, including passing yards (23,443) and passing touchdowns (154).

