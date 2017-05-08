Packers sign 5 rookie free agents after tryouts, cut 2 others

The Green Bay Packers had 25 players in for a tryout this past weekend as part of their rookie orientation camp, and on Monday signed five of them.

The team announced the signing of Cal Poly linebacker Josh Letuligasenoa, Southern Utah cornerback Raysean Pringle, Virginia Union running back William Stanback, Grand Valley State linebacker David Talley and Ball State safety Aaron Taylor.

To make room for the new players, the Packers released a pair of guys — wide receiver Antwan Goodley and long snapper Taybor Pepper — who were signed to the active roster following last season.

The signings, in addition to the team’s draft picks and undrafted free agents, will join the veterans for on-field work during OTA’s starting May 22.

