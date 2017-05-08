Packers executive to interview for Buffalo GM opening

One of the Green Bay Packers most trusted front office officials is interviewing for the general manager job in Buffalo.

Multiple outlets reported that Director of College Scouting Brian Gutekunst was expected at the Bills complex on Monday to meet with team officials about the opening.

With the Packers since 1998, Gutekunst was in the running for the San Francisco 49ers general manager position this offseason before pulling his name out of contention and getting a new contract from Green Bay.

Among the others that have interviewed for the Buffalo job include Philadelphia Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown, Houston Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine and Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane.

