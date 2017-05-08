Brewers provide updated timetable for Guerra’s return

PITTSBURGH — While the Brewers were finishing up a three-game series with the Pirates, manager Craig Counsell told MLB.com that he hopes to have Opening Day starter Junior Guerra back with the team by the end of May.

Guerra hasn’t thrown a pitch in the majors since exiting the Opening Day contest with the Rockies on Apr. 3 with a right calf strain. The injury initially carried a recovery timetable of six weeks. On Saturday, Guerra threw two simulated innings with Milwaukee’s Class-A affiliate Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. He’s expected to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

“Yesterday he threw basically two innings of work, and everything went really well,” Counsell said on Sunday of Guerra’s progress. “He’s going to stay up there today and do his normal workout program up there, and then he’s scheduled to do another live batting practice on Wednesday in Milwaukee.”

“All signs have been good. He’s responded very well. Wednesday will be the next step, and we’ll ramp up some of the on-field running activities this week, as well.”

Guerra didn’t get to show much this season, pitching just three innings with two earned runs before injuring the calf while running out a bunt. Last season, he finished with a surprising 2.81 ERA with 100 strikeouts and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

