Pirates beat Brewers 2-1 on 10th-inning walk-off

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Josh Harrison hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning Saturday night to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1.

It was the 11th hit of the night for Pittsburgh, complemented by great pitching from Gerrit Cole, Felipe Rivero, and Tony Watson. Cole lasted seven innings, giving up just two hits and one earned run. Watson would pick up his first win of the year after throwing two scoreless innings.

Advertisement

The Brewers couldn’t do much against the Pirates pitching staff, racking up just three hits over the course of the night. It didn’t do Matt Garza any favors, who pitched seven innings of one-run ball. Garza gave up eight hits, but struck out four to lower his ERA to 2.55 on the season (lowest among Milwaukee starters).

The only offense for Milwaukee came in the form of a fourth-inning home run by Hernan Perez, his fourth of the year.

Milwaukee has now lost three of its last four games and six of the last nine. That drops the Brewers to 15-16 and fourth in the National League Central.

Related

Comments

comments