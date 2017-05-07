Brewers avoid sweep with 6-2 win over Pirates

PITTSBURGH — The Milwaukee Brewers put together a complete performance in their 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday afternoon.

Zach Davies provided 5.2 innings of solid baseball, allowing four hits, two earned runs, and striking out seven Pittsburgh batters. The bullpen combined for a shutout the rest of the way, highlighted by Corey Knebel’s eighth inning. He struck out the side for his 17 straight game with at least one strikeout.

The bats were active as well, with the Brewers logging eight hits as a team. Eric Thames went 3-for-4 at the plate and recorded his 12th home run of the year with an eighth inning solo shot. He’s now one shy of the league lead (Ryan Zimmerman and Aaron Judge).

The Brewers get Monday off before returning to Miller Park on Tuesday night to begin a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

