Rain delay at PNC Park contributes to Brewers 4-0 loss

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-0 Friday night in soggy conditions at PNC Park.

A two hour, 27 minute rain delay at the top of the fourth inning spelled an early end to Jimmy Nelson’s night, interrupting what had been a dazzling performance of three hitless innings.

“It’s a shame because he was pitching very well,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Nelson. “He was on top of his game, for sure. It was a very solid, quick, efficient three innings. 2 ½ hours [rain delay] was just too long.”

The delay did little to slow down what Pittsburgh was doing on the mound. Starter Chad Kuhl and reliever Wade LeBlanc combined for six shutout innings, allowing a total of four hits. Josh Bell led the way for the Pirates offensively, going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run.

