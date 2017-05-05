The Joe & Ebo Experience: Cutty Does It

MADISON | A very tough day in the NFL, but when we’re feeling down, we must remember the good times.

It’s with a heavy heart that I type this… Jay Cutler’s playing days are behind him. *tries to hold back the tears* That’s right. Jay Cutler is hanging it up for a job in the broadcast both. *tears begin to flow*

We’ll never forget you and all the love you showed the Packers defense, Jay.

The news was so upsetting that Joe Miller couldn’t even complete the show. He was sure to give his love though, as well as

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

If Cutty Leaves Me Now, He Takes Away The Biggest Part Of Me

Just RJ Being RJ

Brewers Keg Party

Kevlar Vest Day

Wedding Etiquette

Ebo Loves Cutler

