Brewers beat up Wainwright in 5-4 win

ST. LOUIS — The Milwaukee Brewers accomplished a rare feat in their 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals Thursday night — earn more than three runs against Adam Wainwright.

Wainwright has been historically dominant over the Brewers, allowing no more than three earned runs in his last 10 starts against Milwaukee. His record against Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton is another story. Broxton is 7-for-9 with two home runs against Wainwright, including Thursday night’s 4-for-5 performance at the plate with a single, double, and a home run.

Jesus Aguilar homered in the contest as well in a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie. It was his first of the season.

“It was a beautiful spot for it,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “That was the most excited I’ve seen our team all year. He’s been a good teammate to a lot of guys.”

Brewers starter Chase Anderson went 4.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, while striking out six. Oliver Drake picks up the win for Milwaukee, while Neftali Feliz recorded his eighth save of the season.

