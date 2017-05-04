UW-Green Bay’s Trevor Anderson transferring to Wisconsin

Trevor Anderson is fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Wisconsin’s Mr. Basketball in 2016, the Stevens Point native announced yesterday he was leaving UW-Green Bay after just one season and transferring to Wisconsin as a walk-on.

“Growing up in Wisconsin, it was always my personal dream to play for the Badgers,” Anderson wrote in a tweet announcing his decision.

The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 9.8 points per game for the Phoenix last year before an injury ended his season 20 games in. Anderson will have to sit out the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules, but will have three years of eligibility remaining after that.

Anderson was a major catalyst in helping Stevens Point win back-to-back Division 1 state titles in 2015 and 2016, combining with current Marquette forward Sam Hauser and top 2018 prospect Joey Hauser, the latter of which is being recruited hard by Wisconsin and the Golden Eagles.

Anderson is the second walk-on to commit to the Badgers this month, joining Edina (Minnesota) guard Walt McGrory.

