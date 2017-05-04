The Joe & Ebo Experience: Did You Say Rookie Or Wookie

MADISON | May the Fourth be with you, you nerds.

How can people not love Star Wars? I could go on a rant here, but I won’t. I guess I’ll just never understand how someone can’t appreciate cinema at it’s finest.

Now, before I pop in the Empire Strikes Back, which rookie do you think will make the biggest impact for the Packers this season? We get into that and celebrate everything Star Wars.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

May The 4th

The Teflon Don

Robbie Are You OK?

Kevin King Is Fast

Yoda Calls In

