Martinez, Cardinals silence the Brewers’ bats in a 2-1 win

In a battle between two starting pitchers that had struggled of late, it was Carlos Martinez and the St. Louis Cardinals that came out on top with a 2-1 victory over Wily Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night.

Looking for his first win of the year, Martinez went 7 1/3 innings, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out four. The top four hitters for Milwaukee went 1 of 14 against the righty as the Brewers scored one run or fewer for just the third time this season.

The Cardinals scored both of their runs in the sixth, chasing Wily Peralta with one out in the inning and a pair of runners on base. Manager Craig Counsell called on reliever Jacob Barnes to get them out of the jam, but he was unable to do so, giving up a sacrifice fly that scored one and a single to Kolton Wong that scored the other.

Peralta got the loss with a final line that saw him go 5 1/3 innings with the two runs allowed while striking out seven.

A Jett Bandy single in the top of the seventh inning got Milwaukee within one run, but the Crew was unable to get the tying run across, leaving a runner stranded at third in both the seventh and eighth innings.

The loss dropped Milwaukee back to .500 (14-14) on the year.

It’ll be the same two teams at Busch Stadium Wednesday night.

