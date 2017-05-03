The Joe & Ebo Experience: Take The Over

MADISON | Ah, you think gambling is your ally? You merely adopted gambling. We were born in it, molded by it.

Vegas has released the Over/Under’s for the NFL season and we couldn’t be happier as the Joe & Ebo Show was born from a gambling show.

Speaking of gambling, would you gamble on potentially trading Eric Thames for some more prospects for the Brewers and their rebuild moving forward? It got a little heated today.

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

YOU JUST MADE THE LIST

What Hot Seat?

The Thames Train

Don’t Give Up On Joe

Listen to the Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

