Shaw’s 10th-inning home run gives Brewers 7-5 win over Cardinals

ST LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals battled back from a four-run deficit to force extra innings, but Travis Shaw’s three-run blast in the 10th inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 7-5 win.

The Brewers third baseman now has six home runs on the year, ranking third on the team behind Eric Thames (10) and Ryan Braun (seven). It was a welcome return to the lineup for Shaw, who missed Sunday’s series finale with the Braves due to a bruised right hand suffered the night before.

Advertisement

“That was pure reaction right there,” Shaw said. “Down and in slider, for me it was just trying to put the ball in play. I reacted and backspun it.”

Zach Davies provided a solid start for Milwaukee, going five innings and allowing two earned runs while striking out three. Neftali Feliz came in to get his seventh save of the year, tied for third among MLB closers.

The Brewers (14-13) move ahead of the Cardinals (12-13) in the National League Central standings to move even with the Chicago Cubs (13-12) for the lead.

Related

Comments

comments