Packers give Jahri Evans $2.25 million on one-year contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers allowed Pro Bowl right guard T.J. Lang to leave in free agency, but replaced him with six-time Pro Bowler Jahri Evans on a one-year contract.

Details of the contract revealed by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show he’ll make up to $2.25 million, with a base salary of $1.15 million. Many pundits believe Lang would have commanded around $8 million per year to stay in Green Bay. He ultimately signed with Detroit on a three-year, $28.5 million deal.

The Evans deal nets him a $200,000 signing bonus, $800,000 per game roster bonus, $100,000 workout bonus, and $225,000 in other incentives.

Evans spent the first 11 seasons in New Orleans where he was named a First Team All-Pro guard four times. The Evans signing allowed Packers general manager Ted Thompson the flexibility in the NFL Draft to make trades and address defense.

