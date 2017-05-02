Packers exercise fifth-year option on Clinton-Dix

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers hadn’t exercised the fifth-year option for any of their players since 2011 until Monday evening when they picked up the option on safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The first-round pick from the 2014 NFL Draft is set to make $1.55 million in 2017 before his 2018 option kicks in at roughly $5.9 million. The decision was made after Clinton-Dix recorded a career-best five interceptions in 2016 and was selected to his first career Pro Bowl.

Derek Sherrod, Nick Perry, and Datone Jones all previous had their fifth-year options declined by Green Bay, and only Perry proved he was worth keeping after his contract year. The 2011 collective bargaining agreement gives all first-round draft picks a guaranteed four-year contract with a club option for the fifth year. Salaries are based on where the player is selected within the round.

