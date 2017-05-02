The Joe & Ebo Experience: Weekend At Teddy’s

MADISON | We need football back in our lives, like, right now.

We got a taste of some NFL action with the Draft, and it got our juices flowing. Apparently, after cutting Michael and Jackson, Ted Thompson wasn’t finished yet either.

Also, who saw this coming from the Milwaukee Brewers? Keep turning up the heat!

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience

Beat It, Dummy

Does GB Value The RB?

@RieseDraft Rises

We Like The Brew

Remember Ty Montgomery Against The Bears?

Listen to The Joe & Ebo Show weekdays from 8a | 11a on 106.7FM 1670AM The Zone.

