Santana’s bat leads Brewers to series finale win over Braves

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers finished off the Atlanta Braves series Sunday afternoon with a 4-3 win behind the big bat of outfielder Domingo Santana.

Santana was responsible for all four Milwaukee runs, using home runs in the fifth and sixth innings to get the job done. Prior to Sunday’s contest, Santana had been in a slump at the plate, collecting just one hit in his previous seven games.

“He made a difference in this game,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He drove the bus offensively for sure. To break out in a game is one thing, but in a game where you’re doing a lot of the damage…that’s a satisfying feeling. It puts the struggles behind him, hopefully.”

But it wasn’t just Santana that impacted the game’s outcome. Matt Garza picked up his first win of the season, striking out seven Braves batters, while allowing three earned runs in 6.2 innings on the mound. His control was good enough to avoid walking a single batter.

Trouble came in the sixth inning for the Brewers, with outfielder Ryan Braun exiting the game with a right trapezius strain. It’s the same kind of injury endured by catcher Andrew Susac in spring training that caused him to start the season in the disabled list.

Milwaukee ends the first month of the season 13-13 while splitting the home stand. They’ll hit the road for a seven-game stretch, starting with four games in St. Louis.

