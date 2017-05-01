Report: Packers plan to cut Christine Michael

GREEN BAY, Wis. — After drafting three running backs in the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have released Don Jackson and plan to do the same with Christine Michael.

Citing league sources, ESPN’s Adam Schefter says Michael’s time in Green Bay is limited. Injuries forced the Packers to claim Michael on waivers midway through the 2016 season, rushing for just one touchdown in the six games he played in. Green Bay found more success running the football when they converted receiver Ty Montgomery to a full-time running back.

Green Bay is down to four running backs on roster (including Montgomery) after drafting Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones, and Devante Mays.

