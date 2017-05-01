Report: Packers nearly traded Brett Hundley during NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Packers general manager Ted Thompson nearly traded backup quarterback Brett Hundley on day two of the NFL Draft, according to a report from ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Demovsky writes that Green Bay “came close to making a deal” that would have helped the Packers move up in the draft order on Friday. Green Bay held picks No. 33 (Kevin King, CB, Washington) and No. 61 (Josh Jones, S, NC State) in round two of the draft. In round three, the Packers selected Auburn defensive tackle Montravius Adams with the 93rd overall pick, which may have been where Green Bay was looking to move up in the draft order.

Hundley was a fifth round draft selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, but quickly shot up the ranks on many teams’ trade boards after a solid preseason as a rookie. In his second year under Aaron Rodgers, Hundley saw the field in four games, but only attempted 10 passes in the regular season, completed two of them for 17 yards.

If Hundley continues to develop in his 2017 campaign, he’ll likely be dealt the following offseason.

