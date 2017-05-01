The Joe & Ebo Experience: Draft and Brew

MADISON | The NFL Draft and Ted Thompson — a match made in football heaven.

With the Packers draft over, it’s time to decipher what’s going to happen with their new players and the upcoming season. Oh, and no beer goggles here, but who thought the Brewers would be looking this decent?

Today on the Joe & Ebo Experience:

In Ted We Trust?

RJ Brachman Loves Vince Biegel

Cavalier$

How do you spell “Jets”?

Brewers, Brewers, keep turning up the heat

