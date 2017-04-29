Packers trade down to select Purdue WR Yancey, UTEP RB Jones

PHILADELPHIA — Packers general manager Ted Thompson loves late-round draft value. He traded the 172nd pick to the Broncos in exchange for 175 and 238, selecting Purdue receiver DeAngelo Yancey with their first pick in round five.

Yancey was named a second team All-Big Ten honoree after playing in all 12 games for the Boilermakers in 2016. Green Bay saw promise in the 6-2 prospect out of Atlanta, hosting him for a pre-draft workout last month.

He led his team in receptions (49), yards (951), and touchdowns (10). Those were all career highs. Yancey gives Green Bay a deep threat, scoring seven of his 10 touchdowns on receptions of 31 or more yards.

Green Bay’s second pick in round five was used on Texas | El Paso running back Aaron Jones. Jones is listed at 5-9, 208 pounds but averaged 7.7 yards per carry

