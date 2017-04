PHILADELPHIA — It took until late in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, but the Green Bay Packers selected their first offensive player, BYU running back Jamaal Williams.

Williams played in 42 career games for the Cougars, finishing his career with a school record in attempts (726), yards (3,901), and games with 100-plus yards (16).

Williams was dismissed from BYU in 2015 for violating the school’s honor code — he was caught with a female student inside his dormitory room.

