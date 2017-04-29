Packers kick off day 3 by selecting Wisconsin LB Vince Biegel

PHILADELPHIA — The Green Bay Packers were expected to select a Wisconsin linebacker, but instead of T.J. Watt, it was teammate Vince Biegel.

Biegel was taken with the 108th pick to kick off the fourth round of the NFL Draft. In his four years with the Badgers, Biegel racked up 88 solo tackles, including 28.5 for a loss. He was a second team All-Big Ten selection his senior year and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy.

Green Bay beefs up its pass rush once again, drafting its fourth defensive player of the 2017 Draft. General manager Ted Thompson hinted that day three would be more focused on offensive selections. Green Bay will also have the 28th pick in round four.

